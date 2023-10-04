This year will mark the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The document, the result of extensive negotiations between the countries that formed the recently inaugurated United Nations Organization, was created with the objective of establishing a series of basic agreements to guarantee the freedom, equality and dignity of all people.

It is indisputable that the historical context of the moment demanded that declaration in a desperate cry. The world was finally facing the barbarities committed during the Second World War and the impact of colonialism continued to wreak havoc on vast areas of the planet. He Feminist movement, for his part, continued to gain momentum to travel the broad path ahead. The document translated into more languages ​​in the world responded to the urgent demands of its time.

More information

Let’s move the clock forward a few decades and the complex world we live in faces us with a new crossroads and many other desperate cries, but it also presents us with a great new opportunity.

Some of the challenges are already known: the growing authoritarianism that is usurping much of the world and the lack of global leadership, the climate crisis and the catastrophic inaction of States and companies, widespread inequality and attacks against human rights defenders. humans, women and diversities, among many others. But other challenges are added, new and more complex, such as the use of artificial intelligence, or the development of programs designed to spy on those who confront those in power, the lack of control over algorithms that promote hate messages in virtual space. with real-world consequences, and the profound impact of climate change on our health and the planet.

These challenges will undoubtedly require new approaches and consensus at a global level. It is imperative that leaders return to the table, with the same spirit that brought them together in 1948. With the firmness to implement an agenda of equality and justice that takes into account the power of large corporations and economic interests and the need to include in the negotiation to those who defend the rights that were agreed upon so many years ago, and all the voices that were not represented more than seven decades ago.

One of the most important learnings during my decades of working alongside historically excluded and intentionally marginalized communities in the Americas—such as indigenous and black peoples, women and LGBTIQ+ people, and those facing the ravages of environmental exploitation and degradation—is that Without them, no change is possible.

In these years we have accompanied thousands of people demanding justice, such as the mothers and fathers of the missing students from Ayotzinapa, in Mexico; or the communities of indigenous peoples and peasants brutally repressed by the security forces in Peru. We have documented cases of crimes against humanity in Venezuela, or arbitrary arrests and torture against people exercising their right to protest in Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, the United States and Colombia, among other countries. We accompany the victims of brutal repression in Nicaragua and Cuba; and thousands of refugees who form the largest wave of forced migration in the history of the continent.

The x-ray of the Americas, the most violent and unequal region on the planet, is tragic. To the illegal use of force by States to silence those who demand accountability, the militarization of marginalized areas in failed attempts to provide security, censorship against journalists and human rights defenders, gender violence, Racism and the unprecedented refugee crisis are compounded by the inability or unwillingness of the authorities to take action, bring those responsible to justice, and protect those who suffer abuse.

But the story doesn’t end there.

It is also here, in the region of the Americas, where social movements have faced the history of violence with tremendous resilience and peaceful resistance, marking very important milestones for the good of humanity. It is in Latin America of the various feminist movements that today break all conceivable barriers so that the right to abortion is a growing reality; where if it were not for the work of thousands of human rights defenders and victims’ families, justice would not exist in any case of State violence. The place where, thanks to decades of tireless struggle, racism and its impacts are finally being topics of conversation. Here, in the home of the Amazon, the most biodiverse area on the planet, where historically oppressed indigenous peoples have made us pay attention to the issues for which they have raised their voices for decades.

The world has come a long way since the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but some of the prescriptions from then can still bring us closer to the answers we need today to address the existential challenges we face, including the global leadership crisis.

Just as in 1948, our collective future depends on it.

Erika Guevara Rosas is Senior Global Director of Research, Advocacy and Policy at Amnesty International.

You can follow Future Planet in x, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.