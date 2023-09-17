Laura Bozzo She became internationally known since she started driving. ‘Laura’, in Mexico, where he coined his remembered phrase ‘Let the unfortunate man pass’. In Peru she gained popularity with controversial programs, criticized by many, but loved by others. The truth is that today she ‘breaks it’ in ‘Big Brother VIP 8’, a space in which since her debut she has already made people talk.

How old is Laura Bozzo?

Laura Bozzo He was born on August 19, 1951, so he has Just turned 72 years old. At her age, she has earned the love and respect of thousands of viewers; However, he would not have made it to television if he did not follow the advice of Ricardo Belmont when interviewed when she was councilor of Lima.

The former mayor told her that she had the profile to be the host of a program. “I got into politics, I was elected councilor of Lima and the mayor owned a television channel. He invites me to an interview and tells me: ‘You are a communicator’, and that’s where Laura started on television,” he noted in ‘The House of the Famous’. From there she didn’t stop.

What did Laura Bozzo study and where?

Laura Bozzo, In addition to being a television presenter, she is a lawyer. She entered the Sacred Heart Women’s Universitybut moved to the Federico Villarreal National Universitywhere he finished his law studies and received his professional degree.

He also completed postgraduate studies in Philosophy at the Central University of Venezuela, in Caracas, in addition to receiving a doctorate in Law and Political Science at UNFV. Not satisfied with this, the driver joined the Lima Bar Association.

