The Right side of the tubes from Pachuca, Kevin Alvarez stated that the intention to play in Europe he still has it, so he knows that if he does things right, the opportunity will come sooner or later.

Although he knows that he must work very hard, the first thing he has to do is consolidate with the Hidalgo squad, and then follow in the footsteps of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Hector Herrera, Erick Gutierrez Y Eugenio Pizzutowho came to be taken into account by European clubs.

“I try not to be seeing those things, I am in the present and if something happens from the outside, I will take it as it should be, meanwhile I continue to concentrate on Pachuca. The dream continues there, but I know that by doing things right here, in due course the opportunity will come,” she declared in an interview for Clear Brand.

Nevertheless, Kevin Alvarez You also want some of your peers to have the skills to be export stuff. “The Pachuca It is one of the important teams when it comes to exporting players and right now there is a group that could take that leap, many of my teammates could be playing there, we simply have to find the opportunity to achieve that goal”.