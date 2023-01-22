Paris Saint Germain of France faced a team made up of footballers from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which saw the Parisian club win 5-4 in a friendly match between Lionel Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo as the main attraction.
After that clash, it was estimated that the star from Rosario, world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar, out of the game this Monday, January 23 against Pays de Casselfor the 16th final of the French Cup, but the DT Christophe Galtier decided not to summon him.
Although the 35-year-old man does not suffer from any injury or physical impediment to be able to jump onto the field of play against the French sixth division teamthe coach decided that this is the ideal clash to give him total rest, unlike other cracks like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who do appear on the payroll.
We will have to see how the best player in the world reacts to this determinationtaking into account that it is known that he likes to participate in all the games (and all the minutes) when he is physically fit, as on this occasion.
For now, we will wait for the presence of Messi encouraging his teammates at the Bollaert-Delelis in the city of Lens, where the Pays will act as the home team on this historic day for them.
