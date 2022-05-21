Chivas was left out of Clausura 2022 after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Atlas in the quarterfinals. A week later, there is still no official news about the continuity of Richard Chain or the arrival of a new coach, nor is there an update on possible casualties for the next tournament.

So far, the only loss that seems certain is that of Raul Gudino, but even the archer has not said goodbye to the Flock. While other players like Paolo Yrizar, Cesar Huerta and even Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez also sound like possible exits but without confirmation yet.

In that sense, precisely the ‘Chino’ Huerta is one of the names that various media have handled as a possible loss for the next semester. According to the Milenio Fan newspaper, the striker asked the board to let him go to another team to have more playing time in MX League.

In this context, the attacker could be used as a bargaining chip, either in loans or in an operation such as the one carried out in December with Blue Crosswhich involved Uriel Antuna and Roberto Alvarado. But Huerta would not be the only one on the list as a bargaining chip.

Also Carlos Cisneros and Antonio Briseno They are players that the board would have no problem getting rid of, if a good offer arrived and if they could agree on the arrival of a player in exchange. At the moment, so far they are rumors and no exit has been made official.

In terms of arrivals, the one that has sounded the most is that of Alan Mozo, who will end his contract with the Pumas next year and about whom it is said that there have already been polls. For now, the Flock players are on vacation and are expected to return to the preseason in the first days of June.