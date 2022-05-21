In the last few hours, details have emerged on the Samsung A13 5G, the new entry level smartphone model of the Korean giant that should also arrive in Europe in the coming weeks. The launch prices in euros are extremely competitive: 179 euros for the 3 + 32 GB model, 209 for the 4 + 64 GB and 239 for the 4 + 128 GB. The smartphone has typical features of its range but with excellent cameras: 6.6-inch LCD screen, 2.408 x 1.080 pixel resolution, Exynos 850 processor, 50 megapixel main camera, macro and wide angle, 8 megapixel front camera, fast charging from 25W, headphone jack and fingerprint sensor on the side. The official announcement should arrive in the next few days.