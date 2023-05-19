Guadalajara, Jalisco.- He hunted his prey. The Club America Eagles they seized with their powerful claws the Chivas de Guadalajara in this National Classic to take advantage of the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, thanks to the fantastic score of Alexander Zendejas today.

He sacred herd nor with the support of his public in the akron stadium could wet in the cabin Luis Angel Malagonwho became a tower by stopping all kinds of attempts from the set of Veljko Paunovic. With five saves and two aerial games in 45′, he became a figure for the creams.

Miguel Jimenez He also stood out in the game but unlike the capital goalkeeper began to look insecure due to the constant attacks from the Fernando Ortizwho had given the first notice with a painting of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguezat 32′.

He charrúa He measured the ball and took a great air in a forward position. Said annotation extinguished in a moment the breath of the chiverio that, previously, he forgave with the attempts to Alexis Vega, Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman and Robert Alvarado.

In the complement the rhythm of the game was semi-slow, it lacked ideas because the two began to take care of the tie, however Diego Valdes deepened for Alexander Zendejas that bent the waist to Jesus Orozco Chiquete to vaccinate the ‘Wacho’ Jimenez about 59′.

Said annotation has against the wall at Chivas that they will have to travel to the Capital with the demand to go back to América on the pitch of the Aztec stadium to get the pass to the final, which at the moment has the feathered ones with a foot and a half after their minimal victory this Thursday in the ‘Pearl Tapatia’.