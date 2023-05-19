Jefferson, a well-known comedian from the Chabuca Granda mall and “La casa de la comedia”, was caught entering a hotel with a woman who is not his wife. According to Magaly Medina, the woman who appears on cameras works as an actress in adult films. “This comedian, who is a partner of Dayanita, Danny Rosales, and acts in “La Casa de la comedia” and in Chabuca Granda, has not arrived until tonight when he will do it in our program. His television debut will be made thanks to our paparazzi finding out about it.”

The ATV figure assured that the aforementioned comedian has a partner and always appears with her on social networks. “They called us last night because there was a comedian who is known on the streets and it turns out that he was cheating with a girl who has made porn movies, adult movies. He has a wife, with whom he exposes himself on social networks, but this time he told his family ‘today I have overtime and I don’t get to sleep,’” he criticized.

