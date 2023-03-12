Beth Gomes shone once again at the Paralympic Athletics Grand Prix in Marrakech (Morocco). After securing, last Thursday (9), a gold medal in the F53 class discus throw (for wheelchair athletes), the São Paulo athlete won, this Saturday (11), in the shot put, in addition to setting a new record world in the test.

The Brazilian threw the weight at 6.51 meters to win, in addition to surpassing a record that lasted almost 30 years. The previous mark, 5.88 meters, was from New Zealander Cristeen Smith, recorded in 1994 in Germany.

In addition to Beth Gomes’ gold, Brazil was first with André Rocha in the discus throw of the F52 class (wheelchair users) with a mark of 18.68 meters. The country also secured two silver medals: Wanna de Oliveira, from the F32 class (cerebral palsy) in the club throw, and with Lorraine Aguiar, from the T12 class (visual impairment) in the 400 meters race. The fifth medal of the day was the bronze of Jean Carlos in the shot put event of the F38 class (cerebral palsy).

With the five medals this Saturday, Brazil ended the Grand Prix of Paralympic athletics in Marrakech with a total of 15 medals, in sixth place in the general table of medals.