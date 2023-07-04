León, Guanajuato.- The effect of Veljko Paunovic as coach of the Chivas de Guadalajara continues to bear fruit in the Mexican League. Today, debuting against Lion in it Nou Camp of the Shallowsthey took the lead twice to win on their first visit to the Opening 2023.

The tapatíos they did not become less before the strong advance of the emeralds who tried to be in advantage with the front of Steven Barreiro at point blank range that burst the horizontal. A missed goal is a goal against. He ‘Chicken’ Antonio Briseño (21′) He arrived at the appointment to push the ball that he left at his mercy Ricardo Marin by winning the back of ‘Banana’ Alvarado.

The annotation ran the risk of being annulled by an alleged hand of the Forward but the people of VAR did not find the bases to notify the whistler to remove the goal of the Sacred Flock, however the leonese club he recovered from that blow seconds later with the header of his own Jose Alvarado (25′).

Briseño put Guadalajara ahead

William Tesillo fell to the ground but the referee applied the law of advantage very well so that Elias Hernandez send a center as with the hand that sent to keep the mexican attacker.

Rodolfo Cota celebrates Leon’s goal

The duel was for anyone in the Jungle but Chivas found the goal for the second time through Jonathan Yael Padilla (81′)who lived a dream debut in the First division upon receiving the pass Victor Guzman to beat Rodolfo Cota in the key part of the match.

Lion locked up the Guadalajara and almost got the tie with a shot that vibrated the left post, even the Colombian, Steven Barreiroonce again, forgave the rojiblanco box when shooting in an ugly way in front of the goal of Miguel Jimenez which was already defeated in the area.

Yael Padilla debuted with a goal for Chivas

Although five minutes of compensation were added, the electronics remained the same, as Chivas defended tooth and nail to overcome the team of Nicolas Larcamon who did not appreciate those extra minutes to save a point at home this Monday. 1-2 official.

Guadalajara starts off on a good foot Opening 2023 of Liga Mx after staying runner-up the last tournament. Its first locality will be for this Saturday, July 08, receiving the Atlético San Luis in the activity of date 2. While, Lion repeat at home to face the Pachuca The next week.