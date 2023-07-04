Despite the years, the global falls and the new policies and terms of use that have not been to everyone’s liking, the whatsapp app It continues to be the number one instant messaging application worldwide, hence the importance of knowing how to deactivate the platform without having to uninstall it.

As we mentioned, today the real-time messaging application of Goal It continues to be the one that groups the most international users, this, let us remember, by remaining in 2022 with more than 40% of the total active accounts of this type.

Bearing in mind the importance and scope that WhatsApp has today, it is relevant to know how you can deactivate the instant messaging platform of the mark zuckerberg company temporarily.

This means that instead of uninstalling and re-downloading and installing the platform, users can forget about notifications and other tools in the Meta app for a while.

And it is that, as the summer holidays approach, it is especially essential to know the secret trick that allows you to temporarily deactivate the WhatsApp app and, when you want, use the platform again without having to go to any of the original app stores of the cell phone operating systems.

Thus, to temporarily deactivate the WhatsApp app, you only have to follow the following steps:

First, go to the “Settings” app on your smartphone

Once there, click on “Applications”

After this, look for the WhatsApp icon

Once you have found the achievement of the Meta app, select it and click on “Force stop”, where it will appear “Do you want to force stop? If you force stop an application, it may work incorrectly”, which you must accept

Ready! After following the steps above You will no longer receive notifications of WhatsApp messages or calls, as long as you do not open the applicationsince in the latter case the notifications will appear again.

It is worth mentioning that another good way to temporarily deactivate the WhatsApp app is to silence all notifications from your account on the American real-time messaging platform.