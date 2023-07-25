Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The person who controls the social networks of the Guadalajara Atlas He did not think about the consequences after the controversy in which he quoted a phrase Nazi which was addressed to mexican youtuber, werevertumorrobut ended up causing outrage among users.

The ‘tweet’ that appeared on the club’s official account forced them to apologize by means of a statement for having done something like this that could condemn them to a strong sanction by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) of the MX League.

After the victory against NYC FC Yesterday (Sunday) the red and black team enjoyed the three points in their debut in the 2023 Leagues Cup but hours later there was talk of the post that appeared on their wall this Monday instead of the victory over the team from the Major League Soccer (MLS) with a great volley from Aldo Rocha.

Among the journalists who exploded over the writing of the Tapatío group, Fernando Schwartz was one of them. “Sorry. Out of place. As a Jew, I do not allow people to talk about the Nazis and Hitler. They devastated an entire population and made the world a misery. What is wrong with them? On behalf of my community, I demand that this be withdrawn and that they take corresponding actions,” he launched.

Another who did not forgive Atlas de Guadalajara was david faitelson, even in his comment he left a strong message for Alejandro Irarragorri. “You have a lot of useless around you working for you. Surround yourself with smart people,” he lashed out.

“The clubs and the Mexican Soccer Federation and the MX League They should pay attention to who controls their social networks. about the Atlas and Orlegi Group It has been very unfortunate to proceed. They cannot put insensitive and ignorant interns at the helm of these areas,” he added.

The account of Atlas He decided to respond to his detractors when they assured that the Burrow team was benefited at Citi Field, however his response was out of place that his name is still in first place in trends this week.

The Red and Black used a Nazi phrase mentioned by joseph goebbels without knowing that it would harm third parties. “It is unfortunate how ‘influencers’ and people from the ‘analyst’ media manipulate by generating ideas of ‘supposed aid’, but remembering what Gebbels, the Nazi Minister of Information (Hitler’s right-hand man) said, apply it perfectly: “Lie, lie, lie that something will remain, the bigger a lie people will believe it,” his message said.

It will be worth mentioning that said message was addressed to the content creator, Gabriel Montiel (Werevertumorro)who also spoke about it.

“Atlas He just made a mention to me explaining the inappropriateness of quoting a Nazi. By the way, explain this to me but with fascism. Have you ever had something like this? Do you remember any team making a tweet of this type? clarifying to a influencer” (as they say) a play and quoting a Nazi? I have never considered myselfINFLUENCERS“But look at influencing an institution to do so much juggling,” he said.