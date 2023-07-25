admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/24/2023 – 7:54 pm Share

A Brazil Communication Company (EBC) will take an important step in its restructuring project. It will go on air, this Tuesday (25), at 8 am, the Gov channel. The vehicle will be responsible for covering the activities and actions of the Executive Branch, with transmission of events, interviews, pronouncements, public utility information, programs and news from the federal government.

“In this way, the company fulfills its commitment to separate public communication, the main reason for the existence of the EBCgovernment communication, a service that the company provides to the government through a contract”, explains Hélio Doyle, director-president of EBC.

In May, the board approved the organizational structure that more clearly separated government and public content production teams. O Gov channel is under the responsibility of the Superintendence of Communication Services of the EBCcommanded by Flávia Filipini.

“We are going to explain to people how to access public services and programs and about the guarantee of rights. One of our differentials is the direct access to government sources, which guarantees the dynamism and credibility of the information”, explains Flávia the superintendent.

In the coming days, the EBC it will also launch the news portal and other services related to publicizing public policies and federal government actions.

TV Brazil

In this new scenario, the TV Brazil fully resumes its function as a public broadcaster, with programming of a cultural and educational nature, dedicated to the promotion of citizenship and democratic values. The station’s new programming is focused on offering the viewer credible information and quality entertainment, in order to reflect the diversity of the country in its contents.