San Luis Potosí.- Categorical triumph of the Atlético San Luis today in the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez stadium Over the Tuzos from the Pachuca Club at the closing of the day 12 of the Clausura 2024 of the MX League.

Those of Gustavo Leal They fought from start to finish to get three points that keeps them in the battle for one of the reclassification positions in the recent tournament.

Before the break for FIFA date the red and white breathe by beating one of the first places in the general table with outstanding goals that were orchestrated by good collective work.

He ivorian, Franck Boli (22') I wanted to celebrate a reveille this Sunday, so when I received the Juan Castro made the control aimed at shooting Carlos Moreno.

Moments later, Atlético San Luis put together a lethal counterattack that ended with the score of Benjamin Galdames (71') after an extraordinary return from the youth squad Iker Moreno.

However, Tuzos from the Pachuca Club They surprised with a sensational bagel Nelson Deossa (74') that won the set of Andres Sanchez, but was not able to disrupt the victory of the colchonero team. 2-1 official.

Atlético San Luis will sleep in the thirteenth square with 13 points and Club Pachuca in the fifth step with 22 units.

