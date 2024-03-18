Are you a photography lover and want to have your own studio? Sears has an offer that you can't miss, it's about the Photo Kit Photo Studio Light Backgrounds Umbrellas Photography Set, with an incredible discount that will allow you to take your passion to an unmatched level so you can capture unforgettable moments.

This photography kit is ideal for amateur and professional photographers who want to improve the quality of their indoor photos. With its multiple included elements, you can create surprising lighting effects and obtain professional results in each session.

With a 31% discount, and free shipping when ordering online, you'll have everything you need to create your own photographic masterpieces, With this kit that Sears has, from an initial price of $3,299 you can find it for $2,249.

Find out what this set includes, its features and warranty, and purchase this set that you can buy at the Carlos Slim department store with these payment methods:

⦿ Sears Card

⦿ Credit and Debit Cards

⦿Paypal

⦿ Payment in store

⦿ Sears Wallet

⦿ Convenience store

Characteristics:

⦿ The kit includes three fabrics in green, white and black, ideal for creating varied backgrounds and adapting to any style of photography.

⦿ It has three umbrellas, two to soften the light and one to rebound, which will allow you to control the intensity and direction of the light to obtain the desired effect.

⦿ To ensure perfect lighting, the kit also includes three telescopic socket pedestals and three 45w power spotlights, which provide a natural exposure without unwanted tones in your photos.

⦿ Comes with two telescopic cyclorama pedestals and four cyclorama support bars, allowing you to create professional studio backgrounds for your photo shoots.