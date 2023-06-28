Mexico City.- The story between Club América and Roger Martinez has come to an end. He Colombian player withdraws from coapa nest After five years of work in which he celebrated three titles as cream blue but he was left with the thorn of not winning the fourteenth star.

«I am leaving very calmly because I know that I gave up everything for the club… I have the privilege of leaving here with three titles with an extraordinary group and the truth is that I am leaving with that beautiful memory, but also with that bitter taste of not giving up to the club. the fourteen that is so longed for, “he said in an interview with Fox Sports.

On the other hand, Roger Martinez clarified that the decision to come to the mx league to play with him America club It was by her own decision, ensuring that she was offered the same salary that she received during her time at the Villarreal CF Spanishwith whom he was fulfilling a five-year contract in Europe.

“Once the opportunity to come to the America club I did not doubt it, it was not even for money because I came for practically the same salary that I had in Villarreal CFI came because I wanted to play in Americabecause I wanted to be here and it was a very nice decision because it brought me very nice things, “he said.

Roger Beyker Martinez came to reinforce America club in it Opening 2018a contest that celebrated the Liga Mx title by beating Blue Cross. Months later she celebrated the MX Cup 2019 and later the Champion of Champions that same year.

Next Friday June 30th will be the day that the soccer player 29-year-old will say goodbye to America clubbeing the date on which his contract with the team of the mexican capital.