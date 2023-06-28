Ukraine received an invitation only to participate in the meeting “on the sidelines” of the NATO summit in Vilnius. On this Wednesday, June 28, on the air of the TV channel CNN complained the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba.

“We received an invitation, but not to the summit itself, but to take part in the NATO-Ukraine Council, which will be held on the sidelines of the summit,” he is quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

Kuleba also complained about the lack of consensus on Ukraine’s membership in the alliance among the participating countries. He said that some states did not want to invite her because it would escalate the conflict.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister does not agree with this statement. According to the diplomat, “there are all conditions for inviting Ukraine to the North Atlantic Alliance.” Kuleba warned that in case of refusal in this case, the “logic of fear” will prevail in the end.

Earlier, on June 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there are reasons for inviting Ukraine to NATO. He did not name them, but noted that he had a full understanding of Ukraine’s security guarantees prior to accession.

On June 26, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna said that at the summit in Vilnius, 15 NATO member states are ready to support Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.

Meanwhile, on June 22, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Douglas Jones ruled out Kyiv joining NATO during the conflict. He noted that the alliance is “preparing to raise the level of partnership with Ukraine through the creation of a new advisory body – the NATO Council – Ukraine.

On the same day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba discussed by telephone the possible prospects for Kyiv’s entry into NATO with Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The Kyiv authorities are fully focused on the possible components of NATO’s decision on the prospects for the country’s membership, said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.