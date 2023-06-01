He America club keep looking for your new Technical director and although it seems that he has a difficult time since there is no serious name at the table, strategists have begun to come out who apply themselves in search of an opportunity, such is the case of Ricardo La Volpe who assured that he deserves a new chance on the Americanist bench.

As the Argentine has announced, he still has a lot to contribute to the eagles with whom in 2016 he had his second spell with the team and now, given the refusal of the America In finding a strategist, he sees himself as the best prospect since he assures that he did not lose to América, he only fell in the final.

“As I am not going to take it. It is a team that in the first championship that I did in 2016 finished undefeated, no one beat me in the 90 minutesWe lost the Cup in the Semifinals on penalties and I lost the final with Tigres. There was no one who beat me in the 90 minutes,

Not even Atlético Nacional beat me, the only team that defeated me was Real Madrid,” the strategist told AS.

Ricardo La Volpe, the last team he led in the Liga MX was Toluca, with whom he was only a couple of seasons before announcing what would be his retirement from soccer as a coach, but he has remained on television with some programs on Televisa as an analyst .

Ricardo La Volpe in his second spell with América | Photo: Jam Media

For now, there was no possibility for La Volpe to reach America, all roads lead to another destination, in addition to the fact that they want someone with experience possibly abroad, although for now there is nothing serious in the search for a

coach.

“I know that now is another time, because the leader has always looked for me, in America itself, when I sat down with Culebro, Romano and Peláez I went alone, without a representative, but now without a representative one does not have the verse that deceives leaders”, stated Ricardo Antonio La Volpe.