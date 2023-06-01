Home page politics

Franziska Black

Fighters from the Russian sub-region of Chechnya are said to play a leading role in the attacks. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from June 1st, 7:45 p.m.: There are said to have been renewed attacks by pro-Ukrainian partisans in the Russian border region of Belgorod. The “Legion Freedom of Russia” publishes video messages and recordings showing explosions. According to the fighters, Russia is also said to have attacked the area. “Graivoron is just the beginning. Because the jackals in Putin’s army are so cowardly, we collected many trophies,” one fighter said in a video message. “We will liberate all of Russia, from Belgorod to Vladivostok”. The date and location of the recordings could not be verified.

Ukraine War: Zaporizhia nears nuclear catastrophe

Update from June 1st, 5:15 p.m.: According to Kiev insiders, a nuclear catastrophe is imminent in Zaporizhia. “When we talk about the worst-case scenario, it affects at least half of Europe, half of Russia and a large part of the Mediterranean region,” a Zaporizhia NPP official said in an interview sky news. According to employees, military work at the nuclear power plant has increased. “The Ukrainian armed forces will not shell the power plant. That’s why the Russians are increasing the number of armed troops here,” said the nuclear power plant employee. In the Ukraine war, the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia got caught between the fronts. Since then there have been international concerns about the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Ukraine war: Kremlin accuses Apple of espionage

Update from June 1st, 3:42 p.m.: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Apple of aiding US espionage in Russia. That reported BBC on Telegram. The FSB said it had “uncovered an intelligence operation by US intelligence agencies conducted using Apple mobile devices.” According to the FSB, the Russian intelligence service has “detected anomalies specific to Apple mobile phone users caused by previously unknown malware that exploits software vulnerabilities provided by the manufacturer”.

Ukraine war: Putin apparently sends Kadyrov to the front

Kiev – The Russian Belgorod is moving into focus again in the Ukraine war – as well as Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Apparently, Ukrainian soldiers crossed the Russian border in Belgorod. According to the Russian authorities, they now want to evacuate hundreds of Russian children in the region. In the last week of May, armed militias from Ukraine entered and launched attacks.

Picture from May 17: Ramzan Kadyrov on a tank in the Chechen capital Grozny © Head of Chechen Republic/Imago

Ukraine War: ISW suspects “exchange” of Prigozhin and Kadyrov fighters

The Putin ally Kadyrov had after the Drone attacks in Moscow tougher action in the Ukraine war and the imposition of martial law. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) mentions Kadyrov in its most recent Analysis of the situation in the Ukraine war extensively. According to military experts, Chechen fighters are to start “offensive operations” in Ukraine on “orders” from Moscow.

According to the ISW, Kadyrov claimed Wednesday (May 31) that his troops had received “new orders” from Moscow and were being sent to “active combat operations” to “liberate” a number of settlements.

Ukraine War: The Current Role of Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

According to ISW information, Chechen armed forces operate mostly in the Ukrainian hinterland. Previously, they took part in the battles for Mariupol, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The ISW analysts also mention Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. In her view, the withdrawal of its mercenaries from Bakhmut is one reason why Moscow wants to rely more on Kadyrov’s troops.

Ukraine war: Putin spokesman calls situation in Belgorod “alarming”

However, the ISW doubts whether Kadyrov’s men can even cope with a Russian “main offensive”. “If Kadyrov’s claim that he has 7,000 troops in Ukraine is anywhere near correct, his armed forces will not be able to successfully conduct several significant offensive operations,” the institute said.

“The situation is quite alarming,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the shelling of Belgorod. The leadership in Kiev denies responsibility for the violence in Belgorod and the Drone attacks in Moscow return. Rather, it is emphasized that these are consequences of the invasion of the “terror state Russia” in Ukraine. Ukraine demands the withdrawal of Russian troops. (frs)