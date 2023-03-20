Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Rayados de Monterrey recently defeated Tigres UANL in the Clásico Regio on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, however he is aware that one of his figures will miss the duel against Xolos de Tijuana.

The Argentine naturalized Mexican, Rogelio Funes Mori, will need La Pandilla in the Gigante de Acero, because he suffered his fifth warning of the championship and by regulation he will have to serve a one-match suspension, so he will have two weeks without activity .

It should be remembered that the following week the Mexican League will stop its activities as it is a FIFA Date. Rayados will play until April 1 against Xolos de Tijuana, while Rogelio Funes Mori will be ready to return when Monterrey visits Club América on the 8th of the same month.

The ‘Mellizo’ suffered his five bookings against Toluca FC, Gallos de Querétaro, Rayos del Necaxa and Club Puebla. He accumulated his fifth preventive game a few seconds after the end of the first half of the Clásico Regio at the Universitario stadium.

The ‘Twin’ suffered his five bookings with Rogelio Funes Mori has played 868 minutes in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX after participating in eleven games as a starter. At the moment he has collaborated with eight goals and will wait until date 14 to try to increase his scoring quota.