Rayados de Monterrey advanced to semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX after defeating 2-0 (2-0 on aggregate) in it second leg of the quarterfinals to the Warriors of Santos Laguna on the field of BBVA Stadium. Rogelio Funes Mori opened the scoring at minute 3 and Maxi Meza expanded to 68′.

The actions

The game began with the possession of the ball by the Guerreros who immediately sought the arch of Stephen Andrada; suddenly, a backlash of striped by the right prairie caused Rogelio Funes Mori caught her left-footed after a center Maxi Mezaand scored the first goal for the locals, at minute 3.

Rogelio Funes Mori opened the scoring AFP

However, the pupils of Paul Repetto they reacted, at minute 10 Matheus Doria took advantage of an offensive play to find himself in the six-yard box, he pushed the ball into the back of the net, but a review of the referee Oscar Macias in it VAR was enough to decree the forward position from the front of the Saints Lagoon.

Matheus Doria was left wanting to celebrate his goal that was canceled Jam Media

Nevertheless, Maxi Meza sent a center to the area, there he was Jordi Cortizobut the one with segments went sideways from the goal guarded by the Laguna goalkeeper Carlos Acevedoto the 32′. Saints Lagoon insistently sought the tie, but the defenders of striped They found themselves well located in their area. In this way they went to rest.

Already in the second timethe lagoons did not clash, they looked for the goal guarded by Stephen Andradabut the defensive work was an impediment for the Verdiblancos. At 51′ the Santista team got a corner kick that had no effect for the striped defense.

At 55′, the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich began with their offensive proposala shot in the direction of Carlos Acevedo’s goal was a warning to assert himself at home with his fans, who booed the proposals of the group of the Lagoon Region that he failed to score yet.

striped He had another approach at 64′ with a shot outside the area by Jordi Cortizo, but the ball went wide. Saints Lagoon He also reacted, but in front of him there was a wall painted blue and white. Monterrey, on the other hand, left their area with long strokes, until at 67′ Omar Campos fouled Maxi Meza.

It was at 68′ when Rayados increased the score with screen Hector Moreno which was used by Maxi Mezawho finished off from the right to the right post and thus left the Laguna goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo without a chance. Monterrey went ahead with a two-goal advantage.

Maxi Meza contributed with the second goal Jam Media

The fans that gathered at the “Steel giant” he sang with joy and celebrated the virtual pass of his team to the semifinals, with 20 minutes to go, on the pitch, the actions continued. At 73′ Rayados had a clear goalbut they couldn’t settle in and let the ball roll around the lagoon area. The king midas” continued with his changes, applause was heard from the stands.

Towards the final stretch, it was the home team that completely took possession of the ball, Santos did not find the way to generate damage and it seemed that they had resigned themselves knowing that time was no longer going to be enough for them to go for the three goals they needed to win.Get through to the semifinals.

The lagoons had problems to specify their offensive plays Jam Media

Rayados had an opportunity to increase the score with a powerful shot from Sebastián Vegaswhich went over the crossbar. Monterrey became master of the meeting that it was already sentenced in his favor. Thus, the Monterrey team became the first semifinalist of the Clausura 2023.