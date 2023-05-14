On February 22, 2021, a fire started between the municipalities of Santiago and Arteaga (in northeastern Mexico). This area of ​​the Sierra Madre Oriental is a land of apple trees and wheat fields. For more than a month, there was no way to control the fire. Not even the DC-10 planes rented from the United States and loaded in Texas with retardant substances could stop it. When it had already burned more than 13,000 hectares, the Mexican military ordered the engineer Alejandro Trueba to take the plane they had lent him for his plan to cause rain in Baja California, on the other side of the country. “They wanted to test us, they didn’t think we could put out the fire,” Trueba recalls. “Clouds were expected to pass over the fire, but they did so at more than 100 kilometers. We place the plane on them, draw lines [de yoduro de plata] towards the fire and we saw how the clouds moved, covering the 13,000 hectares of the fire with rain”, he says. Trueba is the founder of Startup Renaissance, a young company that sows clouds of silver particles to make it rain. In Mexico, as in Spain, Israel, Australia or China, drought threatens, and there are those who think that seeding clouds is a good idea to combat it. But it depends who you ask.

Trueba is a strong advocate of cloud seeding. They had only six flights over the Baja California desert when they were called in to fight the Sierra Madre fire. Two years later they have already made almost 300 flights over nine million hectares. On each flight, the King Air 350 plane that the Mexican Air Force has lent them carries drums of liquid silver iodide. Due to its structure similar to that of water molecules, the particles of this compound facilitate the condensation of water vapor or ice crystals, increasing the probability that it will precipitate in the form of water or snow. “Others disperse silver iodide by burning it in flares. We do it in liquid form, ultra cooled. This favors the expansion of the cloud, the increase in humidity in the environment, the attraction of the silver iodide molecules, the coalescence [fusión] and, in the end, the rain”, explains Trueba.

The idea of ​​cloud seeding is not new. After some first experiments carried out by American scientists shortly after World War II, such as the chemist and meteorologist Vincent Schaefer, it was the Israelis who, a few months after the formation of their State in 1948, began to take it seriously. The idea has already been advanced by Trueba. Cloud seeding mimics the natural process by which rain is formed, but trying to amplify its effect. Under natural conditions, atmospheric aerosols serve as condensation nuclei that, depending on a series of conditions, such as air humidity or temperature, grow by means of the addition of water vapor, movement, collision and coalescence until they precipitation point is reached.

But, as Juan Esteban Palenzuela recalls, from the aemet, “the amount of water that precipitates from a cloud in the process of precipitation formation, is only about 5-10% of the total water content of the cloud”. So, in theory, there is a lot of room for improvement through the artificial route. “The rationale for the technique is to take advantage of microphysical sensitivities so that a relatively small perturbation artificially induced in the system can substantially alter the natural evolution of atmospheric processes,” Palenzuela details. Of course, to start the process there must be clouds.

In Israel they began to seriously test the technology trusting in science. In 1961, under the supervision of the authorities, scientists started Israel’s first Cloud Seeding Experiment. During the following five years, they made 364 sorties, both in the northern coastal strip of the country and in the headwaters of the Sea of ​​Galilee basin. It was followed by the Israel-2 experiment, already focused only on the Sea of ​​Galilee basin, which lasted until 1974. The increase in rainfall was 13% on average, with peaks of 22% compared to the areas where the seeds were not planted. clouds. The good percentages led the Israeli government to mount an operation whereby, since 1975, planes left loaded with silver iodide flares every time clouds appeared.

Drums with liquid silver iodide are carried on this Mexican Air Force plane, which are dispersed over the clouds to increase rainfall. Startup Renaissance

But for a few years, the extra rainfall has not stopped going down. The Israel-3 experiment, started in 1975 and finished in 2013, already gave some clue. This essay wanted to replicate what was obtained in the north of the country, but in the southernmost and inland region, the driest of the Hebrew State. This lengthy trial failed to achieve significant increases in rainfall. Here, the influence of the nearby desert could be the key. Unlike sea aerosols, sand aerosols do not facilitate the nucleation process. Since that year, the Israel Water Authority launched the Israel-4 experiment, again in the Sea of ​​Galilee basin, but now with all the knowledge accumulated in these decades. The test should continue today, but it was aborted in 2020 after achieving an extra amount of rain in all that time that barely reached 1.8%.

“The Water Authority decided to stop operational cloud seeding for reasons of cost and effectiveness,” says Amir Givati, a scientist at Tel Aviv University (Israel) and supervisor of the Israel-4 experiment throughout its duration, in an email. . “Israel 1 and 2 showed much more positive results. We believe that changes in precipitation patterns due to climate change have caused this weaker rainfall effect,” he adds. The Israeli scientist is clear that, “from a scientific point of view, cloud seeding can increase rainfall, but it has a limited effect.” What they have also learned is that this planting is more effective when it is done in orographic clouds, those that originate over mountain ranges and mountains, especially in winter, and it performs worse when the silver iodide is spread inside convective clouds, the that tend to be formed by the movements of the air fueled by the difference in temperatures.

The Israeli standstill has not discouraged others. Starting with China, which uses drones, ground-based generators, planes and even rockets launched from the ground to cause rain, some fifty countries have experimented with or use rain seeding, according to a report commissioned by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The then leader of the WMO Weather Modification Expert Group and co-author of this report is the expert in cloud microphysics from the University of Clermont-Ferrand (France), Andrea Flossmann. “Now we have a scientific basis that planting can work in certain cases. However, this evidence is limited to a subset of clouds (the orographic ones), since, in general, the natural variability of clouds is too great to go beyond it”, Flosmann maintains in an email. So why are so many countries seeding clouds? “Because in many regions the situation is desperate and everything is tried in those situations”, concludes the French scientist.

In Mexico, it is National Commission for Arid Zones (Conaza) who commissions and supervises the work of Alejandro Trueba and his team. Nature News published a few days ago the Conaza report on the results of the Rain Stimulation Program in its first campaign, that of 2021. The plan’s supervisor is Héctor Manuel Arias. “We are not a research center or technology testing center, but the origin of the poor economic condition of our target population is the low and erratic distribution of precipitation,” Arias writes in an email. “Our goal is that if you get a little more water from the clouds, the vegetation will respond positively and probably support the phenological cycle of the plants. This is the Conaza field, they do not have experts in cloud physics or equipment to compare atmospheric scientific hypotheses, they have experts to see if the vegetation responds positively and see if it is reflected in the socioeconomic condition of the producers,” he adds. .

According to Arias, the flights are paying off. “What we have measured is the difference between the atmospheric forecasts of models used by meteorologists against the precipitation measured in the field. Most researchers mention increases of 5 to 10%, we have had larger differences, in the range of 40%. Our measurements may not be very accurate and we may have errors; However, I believe that a scientific spirit would seek to investigate how true this is and correct what is correctable”, concludes the person in charge of the program. For this summer season, they want to expand cloud seeding to another two million hectares of the Sinaloa and Chihuahuan deserts.

None of the scientists consulted believes that cloud seeding is effective in combating droughts like the one Spain is experiencing. They believe that it is a good way to accumulate snow in the mountains and in winter, but it can do little when summer arrives. Israeli Givati ​​says that the solution must lie in looking for new sources, such as the desalination plants that dot the coast of his country, and, in particular, better management of available water: “Israel was able to reduce per capita water consumption in 20%”.

Another of those consulted is Michael Manton, from the Australian Monash University, who took part in an experiment carried out in the Snowy Mountains, (Snowy Mountains) of southeastern Australia between 2005 and 2013, achieving appreciable results close to an increase of 20%. “Cloud seeding is generally associated with increased precipitation, that is, it is effective when clouds are already precipitating or very close to precipitating,” he recalls. Starting from that experiment, the hydroelectric company Snowy Hydro started a rain stimulation program supported by the New South Wales government. The program covers an area of ​​2,110 km², increasing rainfall by up to 14%. But this cloud seeding follows the paths of science: they do it on orographic clouds and in winter, to get snow that helps in the summer months. When summer arrives, the problem is that there are no clouds to sow: “The challenge during dry seasons is caused by the complete absence of clouds or at least the absence of clouds that would precipitate naturally. Usually, leaving cloud seeding for when there are dry conditions is already too late,” Manton concludes.

In Spain there were trials as early as the 1970s, but they were never completed due to their scant results. At present, there is no ongoing investigation. The hydrographic confederations and, ultimately, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, are competent to authorize cloud seeding. But there is only the occasional authorization to combat hail, such as the one granted to the Agrarian Chamber of the Community of Madrid, to fight against the boulder in the southeast of Madrid. Nobody has asked to seed the clouds so that it rains.

