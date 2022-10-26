Head of the Prosperous Armenia Party Tsarukyan said about the danger of anti-Russian sentiments

The head of the Prosperous Armenia Party, Gagik Tsarukyan, warned of the danger of anti-Russian sentiment in the country. His words lead RIA News with links to social networks.

According to the politician, the Armenian society is at a difficult and responsible stage of history, when it is necessary to speak without conventions and subtexts.

“Today, the encouragement of anti-Russian sentiments is obvious in Armenia. This cannot but worry any Armenian who is concerned about our security issues,” Tsarukyan stressed.

He added that the anti-Russian campaign endangers the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, where Russian peacekeepers are stationed. In addition, demarches against Moscow may lead to the collapse of the economy, since the main export market for Armenia is Russia, the head of the party said.

He also recalled that the country’s energy system depends on energy sources from Russia, and said that national interests, economic stability and the security of the population should not be jeopardized.

Tsarukyan urged to build good relations with the West, but not within the framework of the logic “against Russia”. The politician expressed hope that the state will be able to avoid the worst development of the situation.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the West is setting Armenia against Russia. Numerous foundations, non-governmental organizations and the press are used for this, acting at the behest of Washington and Brussels.