The Celestial Machine from Cruz Azul visited the soccer field La Corregidora Stadiumwhere tied 2-2 with the White Roosters of Querétaro in it pending match of Day 4 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MXwhich ended exciting. Rafael Fernandez scored the equalizer for the locals at minute 57 and Miguel Barbieri he hung the one of the final equalizer at 85′; alonso escoboza was the scorer of the cementers to the minute 42 and Augusto Lotti put the second to 89′.

With fans in the stands of The corrector for the second consecutive game, the team led by Mauro Gerk He jumped onto the field of play with the task of looking for the 3 points that would help them out penultimate place in the regular table; however, they were faced with a Machine -located in the eighth place– of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti who knew how to plant punctually.

Although the first minutes were like a study for both squads, like in the box, they immediately found their weak points, that’s what happened when minute 24when the roosters they launched themselves in front in a play that was born from midfield, although the ball went to hit the defender from cruazulino Juan Escobar and that ended in his own goal, the VAR determined after four and a half minutes that it did not count, due to offside.

However, Blue Cross He also knocked on the door guarded by Gil Alcala. ran the minute 42the cementers they went on the attack, a counter-shot of Ivan Morales went to give alonso escobozawho closed the clamp and hung the first goal of the favorable match for Machine. With the partial advantage, they went into the break with the mentality of coming out more aggressive in the second part.

The Veteran’s Experience Jose Jesus Corona was essential for Blue Crosssince in the complement he had two very valuable interventions that saved the pupils from the “Tuca” Ferretti; however, the taste did not last very long, sincel 57′ Rafael Fernandez he was attentive to a series of rebounds in the area to turn on the segments with his left foot and thus match the score 1-1.

Nevertheless, Kevin Balanta He was close to placing the tiebreaker for the Queretarobut Jesus Crown saved his bow 67′, although he was reprimanded for claiming a foul. Suddenly, in a corner kick from the right wing, Miguel Barbieri He stretched to put his forehead in and connect the ball towards the back of the nets, to the 85′. Thus, the White Roosters they turned the score around 2-1.

However, Augusto Lotti took advantage of a defensive oversight of the Queretaro to finish off from the right in the heart of the area and to the 89′ matched 2-2. In this way, the White Roosters they reached the 11 pointswhile the cementers reached 18 units.