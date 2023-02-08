Mexico.- Day 6 of the MX League that is about to start already has a match that attracts attention for being a match that promises and it is the clash at the Universitario between tigers and cougars. This game has already been a Mexican soccer final and in recent history it has only been on the Monterrey side, something that the capitalists want to end.

Pumas will enter the Universitario once again where in the last games they have had to play there they have not been able to get a favorable result, the worst thing is that even with their confrontations in CU things have not changed in the last 6 years where only one team has taken advantage of these duels like those of San Nicolás.

According to the last 8 games that have taken place between these clubs, most have so far been those led by Diego Cocca, others have been draws but the victory of Pumas is something that has not been good. The last time they won a game was in the 4th-final round of the Apertura 2018there they won 3-1 and on aggregate they also took

the pass with a score of 4-3.

The most recent matches at the Volcán have been in the Apertura 2021 with a zero draw, in the Apertura 2020 once again the tie was presented but now 1-1. In the Clausura 2020 things went downhill for Tigres with a 3-0. Then in the Clausura 2019 things were again for the locals 2-0. Curiously, in the 4th final series where Pumas won 6 years ago in the first leg they lost 2-1.

But the streak gets worse if we consider the last game that Pumas won as a visitor against Tigres, since it has to go back to the Clausura 2014 when on Matchday 4 of that tournament the university students appeared at the Volcano and they won 2-1, since then the dominance

has been for tigerseven with results in CU in his favor.

For this weekend, specifically on February 11, they will see their faces again in the academic o’clock at 7:05 p.m. and can be seen completely live on the TUDN and Channel 5 signal.