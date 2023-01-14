Puebla.- Club Puebla takes a breather in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX after defeating 2-0 Queretarowho paid dearly for the expulsion of Kevin Balanta (8′)who quickly left the pitch of the Cuauhtemoc Stadium by committing a flagrant foul on Martin Barragan.

The Strip turned to roosters in his own area to get the first of the night through Frederick Mancuello. He took advantage of the inattention of the Queretaro defense to finish off with the head and leave without any option to Gil Alcala at 23′.

with the least advantage Queretaro tried to risk to get the goal of the tie, however the Paraguayan, Anthony Silvamade several saves to prevent the visiting goal.

In the complement, Club Puebla extended its advantage with a severe shot with the head of Guillermo Martinez who left as a statue Gil Alcala about 64′.

The rest of the game was mere formality in the Colossus of the Angeopolis. With this victory, the Strip recovers in the Closing 2023 after suffering a nightmare at home champion, Tuzos del Pachucathe Hidalgo Stadiumwhere they lost a painful 6-1 rout on Monday.

On the other hand, Gallos came from drawing an important draw against America club in it Aztec stadiumbut going down to ten very early in tonight’s game complicated their strategy and consequently they will return to Querétaro without an away win.

For the next day Club Puebla will visit America clubwho eliminated them in the last tournament with an 11-2 aggregate, the biggest win in the short tournament league. Queretaro will play his first match Closing 2023 in The correctorwill receive Guadalajara Atlas; he will still serve his veto sanction for acts of violence last year.