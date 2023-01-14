the heroes of “culiacanazo 2.0” They are journalists and communicators from all media, print, radio, television news, YouTube portals, WhatsApp, that for one day replaced the federal and state government of Morena (which retreated from the public sphere), to give an account of what was happening in the streets of Culiacán, in Mazatlán, Los Mochis, Escuinapa, Badiraguato, Guasave and in other points of the state geography, devastated by armed groups.

Let’s imagine how collective hysteria would have escalated if citizens trusted the official, concise, confused, ambiguous and timorous versions.

the badiraguatense Ruben Rocha Moya who criticizes journalists so much and who even dares to describe the job as “banal, with the exception of cartoonists”, received a lesson from this community that they must accept with humility, and stop their silliness and ridiculous attacks against them in the week

In the dozens of interviews given that day by the ex-rector of the UAS to local and national media, he showed himself as an obedient employee of the federal government, uninformed and even miscommunicated what was happening.

Our governor of Morena made it clear that he knows how to lie without blush.

Even more so, Debate, Noroeste, Revista Espejo, Riodoce, Café Negro Portal, Televisa Sinaloa, Radio Formula stations, Los Noticieristas, Línea Directa, to name a few, and apologizing for the omissions, brought out the best of the trade by going for the information that people needed at that time about the armed confrontations and blockades.

Reporters, communicators and newsrooms were working with generosity and talent, thanks to them the torrents of fake news, which are not lacking in these circumstances, were prevented from generating greater panic. The authority only managed to ask people not to leave their homes and not to believe the false news.

From early on the hertzian waves brought the crude reports of Luis Alberto Díaz, Víctor Torres and their teams who were actually war correspondents in their own land and got a ten. At mid-morning, Paúl Villegas and Alfredo Padilla made a detailed assessment of the events.

During the second black Thursday, on January 5, 2023, the officials were silent and the citizens spoke through academic leaders, businessmen, spontaneous people who called the newscasts.

The international channels also devoted themselves to interviewing people and reporters. It was a crisis that will soon have its historians who will reveal who is who in Sinaloa in dire moments, beyond the armed forces and criminals.

The professionalism of reporters and journalists allowed them to escape dangers such as Marcos Vizcarra and others who were victims of attacks by Ovidio’s hosts.

Spontaneously, testimonies and balance sheets that are true jewels have appeared, such as those of Rosy Robles, Ronaldo González Valdés, Jaime Félix Pico, Ernesto Hernández Norzagaray, Marcos Vizcarra, Germinal Arámburo, among dozens.

The Army fulfilled its role thanks to the fact that it is a body legally empowered and financed to do so, but its bosses, the Secretary of Defense and the President of the Republic, do not have the greatest interest in telling the truth.

Reported deaths are an uncertain reference given the lack of a true written and graphic report on fatalities and property damage. The secrets of “culiacanazo 2.0” sooner or later will be revealed, and it will be due to the work of the press. Luckily, we are not in 1968, although the current government wants to solve everything with the military, like Gustavo Días Ordaz.

Sinaloans were generous with friends, neighbors, and family to weather the storm of bullets.