Through the official social networks of the club, the group announced the day and time that the pending match of matchday three of Closure 2022 against Tijuana.

The meeting agreed for day number three of this campaign did not take place due to a contagion picture within the institutions, for which the match had to be postponed. Once the optimal conditions were in place for the match to take place, it was scheduled for next January 28 at 9:00 p.m. (Center of the Republic) at the stadium Cuauhtemoc as part of Clausura 2022.

The meeting, originally, was agreed to take place on January 21, but after the contagion of 7 players from the border squad was made official, and after the agreements signed by the leaders of the league in conjunction with the owners of the teams, it was decided to reschedule the match for this weekend.

Due to the high number of games that each team has, the league has decided to schedule the aforementioned meeting on the full date FIFA. Unusual situation in world football, but it will have to be done in such a way, so that the national teams of both squads will not be available to the coaching staff. In this way, the strategists will have to adapt their starting eleven in search of the three points that provide confidence within the camps.

Larcamon and theirs seek to continue climbing positions in the general table. So far, with one game still pending, the Puebla squad is in tenth place with 10 points scored; which are the product of the draw on matchday 1 against America and the away victory achieved in the university volcano after defeating Tigres, surprisingly, 2 goals against 0.

The Puebla team mentioned that the tickets purchased at that time for the match against Xolos will be valid for this new match, allowing their fans to support theirs, looking for the 3 units, which will bring them closer to qualifying positions, as as has happened in recent seasons at the hands of Larcamón.