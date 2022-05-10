Pachuca, Hidalgo.- The road begins for the Tuzos del Pachuca who will visit and host Atlético de San Luis this week, which will debut in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 playoffs, after defeating Rayados de Monterrey 3-1 on penalties. in the playoff match.

The potosinos became the first victim that Tuzos overcame in the current championship. The Alfonso Lastras opened its doors to kick off Clausura 2022, witnessing Nicolás Ibáñez’s double, living his first moments with the Hidalguenses after wearing the Atlético de San Luis jacket.

However, things will be different for this contest, although the vote in favor continues on the blue and white side, which would be counting on its best weapons for the Quarterfinal tie, different from what will happen in the mattress side that will have to tolerate two casualties of utmost importance.

Through its social networks, Atlético de San Luis presented the medical opinion of Andrés Vombergar and Unai Bilbao, the former will miss this match after presenting a muscle tear in the hamstring region in the left leg.

The Argentine could reappear in the finals as long as San Luis does the heroic thing of eliminating the super leader in this next phase, since he will be recovering for one to two weeks depending on how his injury evolves.

While the subject of Unai Bilbao is more delicate. The Spaniard The Spaniard suffered a severe clash with Vincent Janssen in last Saturday’s match causing a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, so that he will miss the entire league and, possibly, the 2022 Apertura since he will be in rehabilitation between 6 to 8 months .

We recommend you read

The Pachuca-San Luis crossing will begin next Wednesday, May 11 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. The return game will be on Saturday the 14th at the Hidalgo Stadium. It will be the first time that both will face each other in this official phase of Liga MX.