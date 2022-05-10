Columnist began to receive attacks after text about “diffusion of hate as an instrument of power”

Journalist Jamil Chad said he has been the target of death threats on social media since last weekend. According to the columnist of the portal UOLthe attacks began after publishing a text about the “Diffusion of hate as an instrument of power”.

The journalist shared records of the threats on his profile on twitter and classified the situation as “unbearable” and “unacceptable”. According to him, in the October elections, “We’re not just voting for president. We are defining who we are.”

“I hope to see you in a fridge of some IML [Instituto Médico Legal] around”, says one of the attacks. In another record shared by the journalist, the author of the threat urges him to take to the streets. See below:

repercussion

On social media, several politicians repudiated the threats and expressed solidarity with Jamil Chad. The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) said that the situation is “an abominable and cowardly conduct.”

THE Power 360 list below the main posts on the subject: