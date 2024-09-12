Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.- In the Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura of Liga MX, the Tigres UANL They are going to face the Athletic San Luis in order to climb on overall leadership.

Those led by Veljko Paunovic They are undefeated in second place, with 14 points, after four wins and two draws.

For their part, those commanded by Domenec Torrent They want to surprise in the San Nicolas de los Garzas, to climb positions in the general table.

For now, Athletic San Luis It is moving up from seventh place with 11 points, the result of three wins, two draws and two losses.

Prior to the FIFA Date, the Monterrey residents They beat the team at home Pumas UNAM (1-3) and the people of Potosi surpassed the Atlas FC (2-1).

Before the kick-off, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the duel between Tigres UANL and Athletic San Luis.

The match Tigers-Saint Louis will take place on Friday, September 13, from University Stadiuma venue with a capacity for 41,886 attendees.

He referee, Martin Molina Astorgawill blow its whistle at 8:10 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:10 p.m. (Culiacán time). The game will be broadcast for free on Azteca 7 channel.

