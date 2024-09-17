Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Mazatlán FC will welcome the Rayos del Club Necaxa in the framework of Matchday 8 of the 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX.

The purple team corrects the mistakes made in its current match, against FC Juárez (1-0), to recover points against the Aguascalientes squad.

For its part, Club Necaxa will travel to the Pearl of the Pacific to get another victory that will help them move up in the general table.

Mazatlán FC is in thirteenth place with five points, the result of one win, two draws and four losses.

Club Necaxa is in tenth place with ten points, the result of three wins, one draw and three losses.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate portal we mentioned when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the match of matchday 8 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX.

The Mazatlán-Necaxa match will be played this Wednesday, September 18, at the El Encanto stadium, a venue with capacity for 20,195 spectators.

The ball will be in play at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports Premium and Vix Premium.

