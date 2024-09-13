Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The MX League returns tomorrow (Friday), with a quintuple card corresponding to the Matchday 7 of the Opening 2024.

One of the most interesting matches will be held in the Pearl of the Tapatía. Red and black of Atlas FC will receive the Tuzos from the Pachuca Club in his eagerness to return to victory.

Those commanded by Beñat Saint Joseph, before the break for the FIFA datethey knew defeat in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium—house of Athletic San Luis (2-1)—.

Atlas FC fell against San Luis

Jam media

On the other hand, the pupils of Guillermo Almada They will make the trip to Guadalajara with the pressure of adding points, after tying for last place, Querétaro FC (1-1), in it Hurricane.

Pachuca tied with Querétaro FC

Jam media

Atlas FC is positioned in the eighth place of the leaderboard with eleven points, and Pachuca Club It is located in the fourteenth placewith five digits.

Before kick-off, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel you can enjoy this match.

The duel between Atlas FC and Pachuca Club will take place this Friday, September 13, from Monumental Jalisco stadiumvenue with capacity for 55,020 fans.

Atlas FC flag waved from inside the Jalisco stadium

Jam media

The referee, Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre will authorize the beginning of hostilities at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

The game will not be broadcast on open television. The way to watch the 90 minutes will be through the streaming service, Vix Premium.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.