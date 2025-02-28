



He Seville He echoed a new milestone within his hob 55,000. A record figure held in the club as a reason for growth. Many of these new subscribers are children who do not find a seat at the stadium for lack of free squares. The capacity of Sánchez-Pizjuán It approaches 43,000, being able to sell something below 40,000. The idea of ​​Sevilla, within the projects of the new stadium, is to increase the capacity of its sports venue to just those 55,000 seatsallowing them to get the fertilizer with almost a seat 10,000 more peopledespite the fact that the average spectators in Nervión exceeds 35,000, exactly 35,672 Media spectators in the 13 days that have been played to date.

There is debate about how to face the remodeling of Sánchez-Pizjuán. The project presented by the current leaders Talk about a capacity of 55,000 peopleincluding the most expensive Vips and areas of the stadium. Of the Benavente neston the other hand, it does not stop insisting that it would fall very short for the demand for Sevillism and that, at least, you have to project a new nervous coliseum with even 70,000 spectatorsthus being able to face the demand of that young sevillism that cannot access the Sánchez-Pizjuán for lack of seats currently and either for those prohibitive prices due to the little margin available for new subscribers.

That debate is within Sevillismo, who wants to have a better stadium, where he can go with family and friends, without becoming a luxury article or impossible to pay. The greater the capacity, prices should be more appropriate to the pockets of the Sevillists, with fear, on the other hand, that an excessively large stadium can cause that at times it is too empty, situation that penalizes the league itself With an economic section for it. There is still a time to get to work with the new stadium. The Sevillist social mass continues to grow and the decision on the number of seats of the future stadium will be key in the coming decades.