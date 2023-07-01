Leon, Guanajuato.- Nicolas Larcamon appeared before the media to talk about his team, Lionwhich is being prepared at the start of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura against Chivas de Guadalajaraclub that praised the Argentinian after his performance that made him a finalist last season in command of Veljko Paunovic.

“We are going to a first date where we will face a rival who also finished the season late, so we are confident that we will arrive very well and have a good presentation on Monday at home,” said the argentinian coach.

«Chivas It is a great team beyond having lost the final, they showed what they have been doing Veljko Paunovic, All the group. The start of the championship is a challenge for all the teams. We have to dust ourselves off and put ourselves in competitive mode,” he said. Larcamon.

On the other hand the emerald professor anticipated that Club León is coming strong to face the three tournaments at hand: mx league, League Cup and the Club World Cupcontests that he threatens to win by giving him the same priority.

León faces Chivas in matchday one

«Go game by game, knowing how to set short and medium-term objectives. Thus, to face the three competitions very well, because we do not discard any of them, because in none of us do we want to miss the opportunity to transcend, “he commented. Nicolas Larcamon.

Club Leon receives a visit from Chivas de Guadalajara the following Monday, July 3 at the Nou Camp of the Shallows. The duel is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Claro Sports.