“J.B. on ATVs” He does not waste any of the episodes of the comings and goings of Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa. In fact, for this Saturday, July 1, they have prepared a sequence that will simulate the end of the attempts at romance between the comic actress and the brother of Jorge Benavides. Also, the character of Mascaly, who witnessed the entire alleged love story, will be present at the wake of “Gordito”, as they called it in the humorous space.

In one part of the sketch, the dancer is heard saying: “Why did you do this to me? I loved you, I loved you too much.” Then the parody of the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” enters, which emphasizes that the “deceased” was afraid of falling in love, in clear reference to Alfredo’s statements.

