Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Mazatlán FC team came out with the best part, beating Necaxa 2-1, in a duel of the day 10 of the tournament Closing 2024 of the MX League. Andres Montano and Gustavo del Prete they scored the winning goals.

At the beginning the home team dominated the actions of the match. At 21', Mazatlan FC. was close to being able to define a good opportunity, but Brian Rubio He cut the defender before finishing and lost the space to shoot on goal.

Injuries continue to affect Mazatlan FCwell Luis Amarilla He left the field of play at minute 32, his place was taken Joshua Colman.

Jefferson Intriago He also left the field just a couple of minutes later due to physical problems, taking his place in midfield. Sergio Flores.

jam media

The visiting team was left with 10 men, after at 40', Fernando Arce He saw the second yellow card in less than five minutes, only to be sent off.

Regarding the addition of the first half, Jose Maduena made a foul on Diber Changing When trying to clear inside the area, the referee awarded the penalty. From the eleven steps changing He threw it out, leaving the score 0-0 at halftime.

Ezequiel Unsainsaved his goal with a formidable save, after stopping a shot in the six-yard box by Brian Rubio. Mazatlan FC opened the scoring at 58', when Andres Montano He hit a ball from the edge of the area and with a cross shot hit the post he made it 1-0.

Hugo González celebrates Cañoneros' goal

jam media

Just on the next play, the Good heavens they equalized the score, with Bryan Garnica who took advantage of the space and shot with the instep crossed with his right leg to make it 1-1.

Mazatlan FC responded at the end to take the lead again with a superb shot from outside the area Gustavo del Prete that with his left foot he ordered the ball to be saved at the back of the net, to make the The charm.

