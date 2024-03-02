In Gaza “a genocide is not taking place”: the president of the Milan ANPI resigns

The president of the Anpi of Milan has resigned in controversy with the position taken by the National Partisans Association on the accusations of genocide against Israel.



Roberto Cenati, who has led the association since 2011, expressed his disagreement with the use of the word in relation to Tel Aviv's military response to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “Netanyahu's far-right government, after the ignoble attack by Hamas, carried out a bloodbath killing many people, including children and women – he clarified -, but the term genocide must be used delicately because it is the planned extermination scientifically of a population”.

“Thousands of deaths, but not genocide”

Cenati, 71 years old, from Milan, member of the ANPI since 1997, defined his resignation as “irrevocable”. “I do not dispute that Israel's reaction is exaggerated and excessive and has caused thousands of deaths – he explained – but, I repeat, it is not a genocide. The national ANPI used this term extrapolating it from the investigation carried out by the International Tribunal of Aja. But it is precisely an investigation and a sentence has not yet been reached.” In Milan there were around twenty demonstrations promoted by Palestinian youth against Israel and the Milanese ANPI did not join. “We have never participated in these initiatives – he explained – because we do not share their positions, but this has not prevented members of some sections from taking part in some cases”. Have dinner he therefore underlined that they are “necessary a immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages” and said he was in favor of the historic proposal of “two peoples and two states”.But Hamas – he then observed – instead wants the destruction of Israel and the elimination of the Jews.”