CDMX. Mazatlán FC was completely beaten after falling 6-0 against the Águilas del Américain a matchday four match played at the Azteca stadium.

The nightmare

At minute 14′, Néstor Araújo came close to scoring the first with a header that hit the crossbar.

About 30′, the Eagles achieved the first. Diego Valdés headed into the area and was close to removing Daniel Gutiérrez, the Chilean took the rebound and he yielded so that Jonathan Rodríguez defined the 1-0 hit the post.

Two minutes later, Henry Martín entered he went into the kitchen with overflow on the right, to send diagonally, the same that Diego Valdes connected for 2-0.

The 3-0, reached 35′, when Jonathan Rodríguez took a ball back to depth and put a measured center to the area where Henry Martín with a header beat Gutiérrez to score one more goal.

América continued with the party at 40, with an exalted free kick collection with the right leg of Richard Sánchez, who freed the barrier and nailed the ball into the corner to make it 4-0.

For the second half, Mazatlán moved its pieces, with the entry of Facundo Almada and Francisco Venegas, who debuted as Cañoneros, before the departure of Enrique Cedillo and Raúl Sandoval.

The fifth goal came for the Águilas with a filtered pass from Diego Valdes to Álvaro Fidalgo who sent a cross into the small area where Henry Martín finished off with a header to make it 5-0.

Mazatlán was left with 10 men, towards the end when Roberto Meraz saw the red card when he swept and connected Jonathan Dos Santos on the ankle,

After a good collective playHenry Martín closed the clamp with the 6-0 pass from Pedro Aquino, after a filtered ball from Valdes.

To know

This is the worst win against that Mazatlán FC has suffered in six tournaments of life, the Cañoneros continue without adding points.

América will play the following day on Friday o’clock at 8:00 p.m., against FC Juárez.