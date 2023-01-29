The phoenix came back on the way to victory in the NBA after beating young people san antonio spurs 128-118, with an impeccable game by veteran point guard Chris Paul, who led his team to victory.

Paul shone with 31 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, as well as hitting 2 blocks and stealing a ball, making 12 of 20 from the field, and 6 of 6 from free throws.

The second best scorer for the Suns led by monty williamsit was Mikal Bridges who added 25 points to the cause of those from Arizona, followed by center DeAndre Ayton, who on his own added 23 points and 8 rebounds.

The Suns have managed to stay in the play-in zone, despite not having their top star, guard Devin Booker, who is still recovering from a muscle injury, but it seems it will be a matter of days before he returns.

The noob Jeremy Sochan He was the figure for the Spurs led by the great Gregg Popovich, adding 30 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, playing 40 minutes, doing a bit of everything for San Antonio.

However, the top scorer for the Spurs was Keldon Johnson with 35 points for the Texans, who remain in fourteenth place in the Western Conference, with 14 wins and 36 losses.