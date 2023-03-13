Matias’s wordsto Dazn:

AFTER THE GOAL – “I’m very happy, I’ve been waiting for this goal since I’ve been here. I didn’t know how to celebrate, I felt like crying with emotion. I don’t have much of a header but I’m really happy. The first thought of family, friends, whoever is in Argentina, an incredible emotion”

ALLEGRI – “He asked me to do well in defense as an attacking midfielder, we were up by a goal, a game they could draw. Defending well and being careful.”

DI MARIA – “He and Paredes advise me a lot, I follow them a lot. Di Maria how he kicks I always try to learn, a pride to be next to him, train with him and everyone “.

MANCINI ARGENTINI – “I like having the ball, looking for it between the lines, it’s always been like this. I try to help the team, give 100%”.

ADVICE – “Yes, everyone from the first day I’ve been with them, I listen and watch what they do, they have experience, even the coach and the staff, I always learn on and off the pitch”.