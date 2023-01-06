Mexico City.- Poor security in Mexico City caused José de Jesús Corona, Cruz Azul goalkeeper, to be the victim of an armed robbery after training at the La Noria sports facilities for matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

As reported by the ESPN chain, ‘JJ’ Corona handed over material objects and money after suffering the act of crime at a traffic light that is located on the light rail tracks, less than a kilometer away from the Cruz Azul high performance center.