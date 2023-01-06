The guests beat Mestalla with a goal from Alcaraz. Only one victory in the last eight races for Rino: “The right result, a very tough moment”

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Momentaccio for Rino Gattuso. Valencia lost at home against Cadiz, who hadn’t been to Mestalla since 1988 and who with the 3 points got out of the relegation zone. Gattuso hoped to be able to take advantage of the challenges with Cadiz, Almeria and Valladolid to get closer to the European area, the triptych started very badly. In the last 8 league days, Valencia have lost 4 games and won only one. Morale is low and the next rival is Real Madrid: next week Gattuso will challenge Ancelotti in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Bad Moriba — Two teams in difficulty and a game marked by the intensity and mistakes of Gattuso’s players. Rino lost Barça’s manager Nico due to injury and put his trust in another former Blaugrana, Ilaix Moriba, in a very young midfield with Guillamon and Musah. Moriba seemed disoriented and the lightness of him in the ex Valencia brand Ruben Sobrino in the 9th minute led to the decisive goal by Ruben Alcaraz: great right foot from the edge after a great run by Sobrino, with Moriba a spectator. See also Pelé, the embrace of the family: Christmas in the hospital around O Rei

Serial errors — Valencia held the ball but didn’t create much and with errors as serious as they were evident in the circulation of the ball they risked sinking on two incursions by Lozano. Gattuso waved his arms and shouted, but his parents seemed distracted by the festivities for the arrival of the Reyes, the three kings who mark the apex and conclusion of the Christmas holidays in Spain. In the interval Rino changed Moriba and Guillamon with Andre Almeida (excellent) and Kluivert (useless) but he only got a long series of corner kicks without effect as the many crosses thrown into the area without much sense. They were looking for an isolated and nervous Cavani. Solid Cadiz in defense also thanks to the referee’s condescension and always dangerous on the counterattack with the excellent Lozano. Only one real chance for Valencia, a great left foot from the edge of Gayùà stopped by a volley from “Konan” Ledesma. For Gattuso in 2023 in La Liga for now two defeats, after the one with Villarreal. We’ll see if the reaction against Madrid will arrive, but the boos arrived yesterday in Mestalla. See also Thus the situation of the exchange Uriel Antuna-Sebastián Córdova

Words — “We played badly – says Gattuso -, we were always very long, and we defended badly on goal with an opponent who carried the ball for 50 metres. We were soft, without the correct mentality, defeat is right. It’s a very, very complicated moment for us, I’m responsible, you have to understand what’s happening but you don’t have to lower your head, we have to react. It’s normal for people to protest when you play badly. Today’s defeat is very, very tough.”

