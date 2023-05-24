Guadalajara, Jalisco.- In March of this year, the journalist from the sports network ESPN, John Sutcliffe, caused a stir when he said at the Futbol Picante table that it is impossible for Chivas de Guadalajara, playing with Mexican cigars, to become champion of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX after witnessing the Clásico de Clásicos against América at the Akron stadium on matchday 12.

«I went to the Akron stadium on Saturday and I realized, in person, that it is impossible for Chivas to become champion playing with pure Mexicans, because although they were champions five years ago, five years ago there was still the possibility of some Mexicans returning, the best Mexicans that they return from Europe they go to the MLS ».

~For me, from what I saw on Saturday it is impossible because who was coming in for change? who do you put? I do believe for Guadalajara and to be champion. By band that he told me but all these stars that he has if he does when, nowadays the Chivas format will never be champion, it is impossible, »he sentenced.

However, the masterful volley against Club América in the second leg semifinal at the Azteca made John Sutcliffe change his mind by surrendering to Veljko Paunovic and his team for being 180 minutes away from breaking a five-year drought without a league title.