Football is not only experienced on the pitch, but also in the vast virtual universe of social networks. After Real Valladolid’s surprising 3-1 victory over Barcelona, the digital world has exploded into a veritable maelstrom of reactions, comments and debates. Since the final whistle at the José Zorrilla Municipal Stadium, Twitter has become a hotbed of emotions expressed in 280 characters, where fans, experts and followers from all over the world have not stopped expressing their astonishment and sharing their point of view on the unexpected result.
The news of Barcelona’s defeat against Valladolid spread quickly through social networks, generating a veritable tsunami of publications. Football fans, regardless of their team, found Twitter to be the perfect place to vent their emotions, express their disbelief, and celebrate or lament the result.
The memes, always present in these situations, have flooded the timelines of the users. The creativity of Internet users was unleashed, generating funny and witty images that make fun of the unexpected fall of Barcelona against the modest Valladolid. From comparisons to movie scenes to montages of players juggling the ball, social media has become a veritable carnival of football humor.
The culés were very inferior throughout the whole game, and it is that the need to get the three points by the Pucelano group was too noticeable.
Valladolid’s victory has once again demonstrated the power that social networks have in the world of football. Emotions are transmitted at the speed of a tweet and opinions multiply exponentially. In this case, surprise and astonishment have been the protagonists of the virtual day, making it clear that football always has the capacity to surprise us, even in the digital universe.
