Mexico City.- The Blue Cross Machine studies various players who could fill a spot up front after losing Gabriel Fernandez due to an injury cruciate ligament.

In the last hours the name of Carlos candle began to make noise knowing that it is a real option to reinforce the Celestial Machine in the present Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League.

Cruz Azul has until March 8 to hire a player with a free agent and without a current contract to beg for the loss of the 'Toro' Fernandez and from The Ferris Wheel they think that 'The Bomber'could accompany Uriel Antuna and Angel Sepúlveda on the offensive.

Carlos Vela at the Nou Camp in León

jam media

However, the communication between Cruz Azul and Carlos candle is very low that the issue of his possible signing does not even come to negotiation, this is what the TV Azteca journalist, David Medranoin their social networks.

Publication by David Medrano and 'X'

Twitter David Medrano

“VERY GREEN. A WhatsApp message from someone Blue Cross to Carlos candle which by the way has not responded is the only contact between the cement workers and the footballer. The issue has not yet reached negotiation,” says his publication.

Carlos candle He already said that he is not interested in coming to the Mexican League and it is more likely that he will renew his contract with Los Angeles Soccer Club to continue in the soccer of the MLS.

