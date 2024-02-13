Thousands of residents of Chiapas, a state located in southern Mexico, have left their homes after an increase in violence in the region, caused by territorial disputes between large criminal organizations operating in the country, the Jalisco Nova Geração and Sinaloa cartels.

In addition to the fear of going out on the streets of some cities, such as Nuevo Chejel and Puerto Rico, Mexican citizens now have to deal with a new challenge in the face of organized crime: the collection of taxes on corn production by criminals.

On February 5, some displaced by the violence tried to return to their homes, however, days later, dozens of families made the definitive decision to abandon their properties with the new imposition of exorbitant quotas by drug trafficking, which controls the state of Chiapas.

Given the situation, the State Council for Comprehensive Assistance to Displaced Persons initiated action to encourage the return of residents after the mass exodus, increasing tensions between the government and organized crime.

Chiapas has become an important stronghold for crime due to its border with Guatemala, which allows immigrants to be sent via illegal routes from Central America to the North – targeting the US, in addition to drug and weapons trafficking.

According to the Mexican Commission for Refugees (COMAR), a record number of asylum applications were registered in 2023, with 140,982 cases, 55% of which came from Tapachula, Chiapas. However, most immigrants prefer to access irregular routes used by human traffickers to reach the US-Mexico border. A series of NGO investigations InSightCrimewhich investigates organized crime in Latin America, reveal that large criminal organizations, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, generate charges of at least US$100 (around R$495) per migrant to travel on routes controlled by the group.

According to Insight Crime, some immigrants who do not pay for authorization to cross cartel-dominated territory are often kidnapped to hold their families for ransom. Furthermore, they are victims of extortion and other abuses by authorities, who sometimes collude with organized crime.

Previously, the Sinaloa Cartel dominated the border municipalities of southern Chiapas, but the Jalisco Nova Geração (CJNG) began to challenge its rival's power in 2021, with the aim of gaining control of illegal migration routes, according to internal documents generated by the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA) of Mexico between 2020 and 2022, extracted by the hacker group Guacamaya and leaked by another cyber activism group, the DDo Secrets.

In addition to the dispute over migrant smuggling routes and political influence, the CJNG and Sinaloa compete for control of other illicit economies, such as kidnapping, expropriation of land from the local population and extortion. One of the most common types of extortion is the collection of “taxes”, whereby the criminal group demands periodic payments from traders in exchange for security.

Initially, the charge affected transport companies in Chiapas. However, it has spread to other sectors of the economy, such as agriculture. In December, local media reported that at least 30% of coffee producers in the Sierra de Chiapas had abandoned their crops as a result of the tax.

The violence caused by drug trafficking also has political interests, aiming at the territorial dominance of states relevant to the crime. On January 5, David Rey González Moreno, candidate for municipal president of the border municipality of Suchiate, was murdered. Earlier this month, pre-candidate for mayor of Mascota Jaime Vera Alaniz, 62, was brutally shot dead in the city located in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

The tendency is for assassinations of politicians and threats against candidates to increase until June, when federal elections take place, which highlights the strong influence of organized crime in the country's administration.