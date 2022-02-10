It was is a dynamic adventure video game that contains several secrets to discover and “puzzles” to solve, for example the closed door of the first level. There is only one procedure to follow to unlock the door, which otherwise remains locked and insuperable.

Here’s how to deal with this obstacle. The player, first of all, has to get hold of the magnetic key 206, which is located near the arena where the fight with Fajar, the first of the five bosses of the adventure, takes place. The key 206 allows, once obtained, to enter an otherwise inaccessible room, after having reached the sanctuary.

In this room, the player can find a second key, the floral key. It is the latter that allows you to unlock the door of the first game level in It was. To find out more, we remind you that our review about it is online.

The scrolling fighting game combines intelligently roguelite dynamics to one spectacular graphic style. There is a teacher and a pupil ready to betray him. And then, there is a son of the master who is preparing to avenge him. The title, developed by the creators of Absolverpromised very complex and interesting combat mechanics from the start.

It was it’s a game brilliant, intelligent and with many particularities that are able to make it shine with its own light. The elegance and style of the fighting game has attracted many players, including those less experienced in the field of roguelite. The community has expressed a request to introduce a sector multiplayercurrently absent entirely in It was.

The response from the development team was not long in coming. Yesterday, Wednesday 9 February, details regarding the upcoming free DLCs were announced. Unfortunately for the fans, multiplayer is not yet planned, however users will have nothing to complain about. They are, in fact, on their way new content within the story, new features, new modes and so on.