The technical director of the Pumas de la UNAM, Antonio Mohamed gave a lesson Argentine striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno, so that recover his goalscoring effectiveness. Commander” has had constant failures that have cost points to the Pedregal teamespecially now that they are struggling to get into the reclassification of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX.

Anthony Mohammedwho was one of the most technical and intelligent players that have come to the MX League In recent years, he demonstrated during training how to take a penalty, performing a execution à la Panenka in front of goalkeeper of the cougars, Julio Gonzalez. This gesture was very well received by the colleagues of Juan Ignacio Dinenno and a clear example of how the striker must regain confidence to score goals again.

Despite Juan Ignacio Dinenno has eight goals so far this season and continues to be the benchmark for cougars in it Closing 2023his lack of effectiveness at key moments has generated rumors about hisor possible departure from the team.

It is speculated that he could be signed by the America for the next campaign. Meanwhile, the cougars they need him to recover his level to continue in the fight for the classification.