Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned yesterday that the nuclear deterrence agreement signed this week between the presidents of the US and South Korea to deal with Pyongyang represents a new threat to the planet. “The agreement reflects a more hostile and aggressive will to act against the North and will only result in the peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world being exposed to a more serious danger,” she warned in statements to the KCNA agency. In the so-called Washington Declaration, ratified by Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol, both leaders warn North Korea that if it uses atomic weapons it will face a nuclear response and the “end” of its regime. The text also includes the regular deployment of US strategic assets in the area, including a nuclear ballistic submarine. “The more the enemies insist on conducting war exercises, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defense will become,” Kim Yo Jong replied. The Pyongyang regime has carried out a record number of launches so far this year in clear defiance of international sanctions against its nuclear program.

